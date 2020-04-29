New MLB ticket refund policy is what the Angels have been doing all along

One day after Major League Baseball gave teams freedom to handle ticket refunds however they wished, the Angels on Wednesday announced the team had been working to return the cost of ticket purchases or offer credit to fans for games indefinitely postponed by the coronavirus pandemic since spring training was canceled in mid-March.

So, in effect, it’s business as usual for the Angels.

“We still remain hopeful there will be a 2020 season,” Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said in a statement. “Our policy has not changed since spring training. We continue to work with fans one-on-one to respond to their requests.

“If games are not played or played in an empty stadium, Angels baseball will continue to work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund based upon the fan’s request.”

The Angels’ actions contrasted with previous MLB guidelines that encouraged teams to avoid issuing refunds for tickets. Theoretically, those tickets could have been used when games were rescheduled.

MLB remains steadfast about not canceling the 2020 season. It is contemplating various options to play baseball this year, including a proposal that would have teams compete in a closed setting in the Phoenix area and another that would shift clubs into temporarily realigned leagues and divisions.

But it has become clear that officials do not foresee permitting fans to attend the majority of newly scheduled games, in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines.

So the league reversed course in a conference call, advising team officials Tuesday that they no longer needed to have fans hold on to tickets.

