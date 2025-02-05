Angels extend their Angel Stadium lease, committing to the venue through 2032

The Angels have extended their lease at Angel Stadium for three years.

The Angels extended their stay at Angel Stadium for three more years, committing to remain at their Anaheim home through 2032.

The Angels’ future had been murky since a deal with the city of Anaheim collapsed in 2022. Under that deal, the team would have renovated or replaced Angel Stadium and committed to play there through 2050.

Without that deal — killed by the city amid a public corruption investigation into former Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu — the Angels and the city reverted to the current lease, which expired in 2029.

On Wednesday, the Angels said they had exercised the first of three options, which extends the lease to 2032. The team also holds options to extend the lease to 2035 and again to 2038.

The stadium opened in 1966, making the coming season the Angels’ 60th in what is now the fourth-oldest ballpark in the major leagues, behind Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.

“We are excited to announce that we have extended our lease securing the Big A as the home of Angels Baseball into the next decade,” team spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement.

“As we prepare for our 60th season in Anaheim, we wanted our fans and community partners to know that Angels Baseball and its Foundation remain committed to being an active part of this city and region.”