Angels’ Anthony Rendon could miss time with soreness in oblique muscle

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon missed a second consecutive intrasquad game Saturday because of oblique muscle soreness — and he could miss several more.

Rendon was not available to speak to reporters about the injury, but he relayed through a team spokesman that his oblique is “fine.” He also said he would not play Sunday.

It is unclear whether Rendon will be available for the season opener Friday in Oakland against the Athletics, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

“When I hear these things, ‘day-to-day oblique,’ you just [have to] be patient,” he said. “And that’s it. I don’t even want to create conjecture because I really don’t know.

“I want to believe he’s gonna be ready. But if not, we’re gonna have Plan B ready.”

Rendon tweaked his side muscle while batting in a game Wednesday. Neither he nor any expected starters played in a simulated game the next afternoon. He was expected to play Friday but was scratched from the lineup.

Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher can play third base should the Angels need to make do without Rendon, who is in the first year of a seven-year, $245-million contract with the team. Luis Rengifo could serve as their backup, but he will need to overcome hamstring tightness he developed after joining team workouts Thursday. He missed about 10 days of practice for undisclosed reasons.

Adjustments ahead for Jo Adell

About 40 minutes before the Angels played Saturday night, outfielders coach Jesus Feliciano led top prospect Jo Adell out to right field with an empty bucket and a bunch of advice.

For the next 15 minutes, Feliciano walked Adell through a variety of drills. The instruction was critical. Adell has made several defensive gaffes, such as overrunning a ball hit in front of him and inaccurately reading fly balls in the sun, since the start of training camp.

Maddon attributed some of Adell’s troubles to the dimensions of Angel Stadium’s right-field corner and the glare that enters the stadium during the afternoon. He isn’t too worried about Adell’s mistakes but asked Feliciano to develop an action plan to address the problem.

“It’s just a different third deck and the way the ball reacts here the first time,” seeing it, Maddon said. “He’ll get over it.”

Adell, 21, has a chance to make his major league debut this season. But he will need to iron out his defense and prove he is capable of hitting major league-caliber pitching before the Angels entertain the notion of calling him up. Maddon said earlier this week he wasn’t willing to rush Adell’s arrival.



Show and go

The Angels won’t have access to the visiting clubhouse when they visit Petco Park on Monday for an exhibition against the San Diego Padres. They’ll have to treat the brief trip as an American Legion game.

“Think McDonald’s bag on the bench,” Maddon said. “Think [after the] game’s over, you go back and nobody can see you, put your sweats on, get back on the bus dirty and stinky.”

The Padres won’t have visiting clubhouse access either when they play at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. Like all teams, the Angels have been using the visiting clubhouse to host their own players in camp. Configuring it for one-day use by visitors would be complicated with such a short turnaround. The visiting clubhouse will be ready for opponents by the Angels’ home opener July 28.



Short hops

Opening day starter Andrew Heaney was expected to make his final training camp outing Saturday but didn’t after waking up with back stiffness. He opted to get his work done in the bullpen earlier in the day. Heaney remains in line to pitch Friday. ... Starting pitcher Julio Teheran was cleared Saturday to work out after missing the first two weeks of camp. Maddon doesn’t know yet whether he can expect Teheran on the opening day roster next week. “He’s very eager, looks great, ready to go,” Maddon said. “But he’s got to get together with [pitching coach] Mickey [Callaway] and map something out.” ... Outfielder Brian Goodwin returned to the lineup after fouling a ball off his leg and being removed from the game Friday.