Angels reliever Justin Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery

Reliever Justin Anderson won’t pitch for the Angels for the foreseeable future. The team announced Friday that Anderson, the Angels’ 14th-round pick in the 2014 draft, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

Anderson, who debuted in 2018, had a 4.75 ERA, issued 72 walks and struck out 127 batters in 111 outings the last two seasons.

Unlike in previous years, the Angels have enough depth to absorb the absence of Anderson, who was expected to slot into a middle-relief role this season. Among the options is Jacob Barnes, a nonroster invite about whom manager Joe Maddon has raved since spring training.

Advertisement

Since there are no restrictions on the number of pitchers teams can carry this season, Maddon expects to have about 10 or 11 relievers at his disposal, at least for the first 14 days. That number could be whittled down as the roster shrinks from 30 to 28 players after two weeks and to the regular 26 players after four weeks.

Anderson, who was slowed in spring training by an oblique muscle strain and missed a few weeks last season because of soreness in his right trapezius, will be operated on by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.