Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Jared Walsh will get start at first base

Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.
Left-handed-hitting Jared Walsh will get the start at first base for the Angels against Seattle Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn on Wednesday night in Angel Stadium.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 29, 2020
4:05 PM
Left-handed-hitting Jared Walsh will get the start at first base for the Angels against Seattle Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn on Wednesday night in Angel Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 657 in Tuesday night’s 10-2 win over the Mariners, moving him to within three of Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on baseball’s all-time list, but manager Joe Maddon said he will try to pace the 40-year-old first baseman with regular days off this season.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who threw four innings in Tuesday night’s start, was optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Long Beach on Wednesday afternoon, and reliever Luke Bard was added to the major league roster.

Veteran right-hander Julio Teheran, a late arrival to camp because of the coronavirus, is expected to be ready to join the rotation next week. Bard will add bullpen depth after five relievers — Noe Ramirez, Ryan Buchter, Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Keynan Middleton — each threw an inning Tuesday night.

Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Jared Walsh — First base

Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Jason Castro — Catcher

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Brian Goodwin — Right field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Andrew Heaney — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.