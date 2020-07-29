Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Jared Walsh will get start at first base

Left-handed-hitting Jared Walsh will get the start at first base for the Angels against Seattle Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn on Wednesday night in Angel Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 657 in Tuesday night’s 10-2 win over the Mariners, moving him to within three of Willie Mays (660) for fifth place on baseball’s all-time list, but manager Joe Maddon said he will try to pace the 40-year-old first baseman with regular days off this season.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who threw four innings in Tuesday night’s start, was optioned to the team’s alternate training site in Long Beach on Wednesday afternoon, and reliever Luke Bard was added to the major league roster.

Veteran right-hander Julio Teheran, a late arrival to camp because of the coronavirus, is expected to be ready to join the rotation next week. Bard will add bullpen depth after five relievers — Noe Ramirez, Ryan Buchter, Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Keynan Middleton — each threw an inning Tuesday night.

Angels’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s game: