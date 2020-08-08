Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Patrick Sandoval takes the mound, Jo Adell returns

Angels prospect Jo Adell returned to the lineup Saturday for the second game of the series against the Texas Rangers. He missed the previous two games nursing a sore right quad after making his debut earlier this week.
Taylor Ward also returned to the batting order after spending the majority of the last seven games on the bench. He started in left field and was slotted into the sixth spot of the Angels’ lineup against Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard.
Left-hander Patrick Sandoval returned to the rotation. Reliever Luke Bard was optioned to the Angels’ alternate squad in Sandoval’s place.
Angels’ starting lineup for Saturday’s game:
1. David Fletcher — Shortstop
2. Mike Trout — Center field
3. Anthony Rendon — Third base
4. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter
5. Albert Pujols — First base
6. Taylor Ward — Left field
7. Jo Adell — Right field
8. Max Stassi — Catcher
9. Luis Rengifo — Second base
Patrick Sandoval — Starting pitcher
