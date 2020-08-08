Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Patrick Sandoval takes the mound, Jo Adell returns

Angels prospect Jo Adell returned to the lineup Saturday for the second game of the series against the Texas Rangers. He missed the previous two games nursing a sore right quad after making his debut earlier this week.

Taylor Ward also returned to the batting order after spending the majority of the last seven games on the bench. He started in left field and was slotted into the sixth spot of the Angels’ lineup against Rangers left-hander Kolby Allard.

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval returned to the rotation. Reliever Luke Bard was optioned to the Angels’ alternate squad in Sandoval’s place.

David Fletcher — Shortstop

Mike Trout — Center field

Anthony Rendon — Third base

Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Albert Pujols — First base

Taylor Ward — Left field

Jo Adell — Right field

Max Stassi — Catcher

Luis Rengifo — Second base

LHP Patrick Sandoval

Angels’ starting lineup for Saturday’s game:



