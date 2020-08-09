Angels let another one bounce away in loss to Rangers

Angels right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ 7-3 win Sunday.

The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it wasn’t aware of any precedent for a four-base error on a ball that went over the fence.

Solak, who had two hits and scored three runs, lifted a deep but fairly routine fly to right with two outs in the fifth inning. Adell struggled to track the ball but was under it several feet from the wall when he reached for it with his gloved left hand.

Once he realized what happened, Adell put his hands over his head and stared toward the retractable roof in the Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium. The fourth big league game for the Angels’ top prospect was a rough one. He also struck out all four times up as Texas completed a three-game sweep.

Lance Lynn earned his 100th career win, losing a shutout on Tommy La Stella’s two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander’s ERA ended up at 1.16 after he came in with a major league-leading 0.49 mark.

Advertisement

After La Stella’s first homer of the season, Lynn (2-0) got Mike Trout to pop out to end a five-inning outing on his 109th pitch. It was Lynn’s third attempt at 100 victories after he won on opening day.

Shin-Soo Choo capped a four-run fourth with a two-run single that chased Angels starter Andrew Heaney (1-1). Rougned Odor ended an 0-for-18 skid with an RBI single for the first run in the fourth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa put the Rangers in front in the third with a two-out double that scored Rob Refsnyder from first. Elvis Andrus stopped an 0-for-12 slide with an RBI single in the fourth.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a walk and scored a run for the Angels. Anthony Rendon was 0 for 3, extending his slump to 0 for 21.

Advertisement

Texas reliever Jimmy Herget struck out Luis Rengifo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, preserving a three-run lead.