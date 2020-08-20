Anthony Rendon’s optimism, bat aren’t enough to save Angels from another loss

Anthony Rendon isn’t a stranger to slow starts.

Just last season, his Washington Nationals limped through their first 50 games. Their playoff chances dropped from 79% to 22% as their record fell to 19-31. Manager Dave Martinez, a protégé of current Angels skipper Joe Maddon, inspired so little public confidence that columnist Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post called for Martinez’s removal.

A little more than five months later, Rendon and Martinez stood with the Nationals in the center of Minute Maid Park as they celebrated the franchise’s first World Series title.

The Angels are nowhere near as well-rounded as the 2019 World Series champions. That weakness showed again in Thursday’s 10-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants when starter Jose Suarez and reliever Matt Andriese combined to throw 48 pitches and give up four runs in the second inning. By the end of the fourth inning, the Angels had only scored one run and tallied five hits against Giants starter Kevin Gausman.

But Rendon’s faith in the Angels isn’t wavering.

In a pregame videoconference call, Rendon was asked what he saw from the Nationals during their turbulent opening months. He found similarities between the Angels’ 8-18 start and the Nationals’ struggles.

“Ironically, I think it was pretty much the same thing to what’s happening now,” Rendon said. “If our pitching has been amazing, and they only give up one or two runs, then our hitting goes stagnant. And then if our hitting’s out there and scores about seven, eight runs, then our pitching unfortunately will give up eight or nine runs.

“We just got to keep grinding and keep on fighting out there and it’s eventually going to turn around. We just got to keep on trusting in our talents and not get too caught up in situations.”

It’s not as simple as that. The Angels’ situation is rather critical.

The Nationals had roughly 70% of the season to emerge from their freefall. By Friday, the Angels will have already played 43% of their 2020 schedule.

Of their next seven games, three are against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics (18-8) and four are against the second-place Houston Astros (15-10).

“Where they were at least year, again a 162-game season, you have a chance to right things in a more conventional way,” Maddon said. “This has got to be an accelerated method.”

The Angels struggled to jumpstart a turnaround Thursday night.

Even when Gausman wavered in the fifth and gave up a walk, the Angels’ two-run rally fell short.

The Angels have surrendered at least six runs in eight straight games. No other team in franchise history compiled a streak as long.

Three takeaways

Toward the end of a dreadful second inning, catcher Max Stassi left the game after taking a pitch thrown by Andriese in the right knee. He sustained a bruise. X-rays were negative.

In his first start of the season, Suarez faced only 12 batters in 11/3 innings. He gave up five hits, one walk and five runs. He threw 48 pitches and only seven generated whiffs. One encouraging item: The average velocity of Sandoval’s pitches improved by two mph over 2019.

One day after taking a ground ball off his left wrist on an attempted diving play, Rendon said he felt pain in his hand “but it’s gonna take something more than that to get me out of the lineup. … You’re only 100% when you get into spring training. Every day after that? It slowly dwindles.”

Torres reported from Los Angeles.