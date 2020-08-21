Andrew Heaney’s early-game woes doom Angels in loss to Athletics

When Andrew Heaney was named the Angels’ opening day starter in March, and then again last month, manager Joe Maddon was excited to watch Heaney blossom.

Heaney was healthy — something the left-hander couldn’t boast about during an injury-plagued 2019 — and had proven himself capable of putting together encouraging streaks.

In his sixth start of the season Friday, Heaney didn’t inspire much confidence in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics (19-8).

He dangled a fastball over the plate to the first batter he faced, and Marcus Semien hammered it 419 feet to center.

Heaney had made only 10 pitches when coach Mickey Callaway jogged out for an early visit. The conversation didn’t seem to settle him. Twelve pitches later, Stephen Piscotty scorched Heaney’s middle-of-the-zone changeup to the left-field wall. Two runs scored on the second double allowed by Heaney in the inning.

Heaney doesn’t typically allow early damage. Opponents scored against him in the first inning in six of 30 starts in 2018 and in three of 18 starts in ’19.

He hadn’t allowed a first-inning run in five starts prior to Friday.

Heaney eventually settled. He faced four batters in the second, third and fourth innings, but none made enough contact to do damage. Until Mark Canha split the gap in left-center field for a two-out double in the fifth inning. Matt Olson followed with a double over the head of Brian Goodwin and Canha scored, increasing Oakland’s lead to 4-1 and ending Heaney’s night.

Reliever Mike Mayers entered and gave up an RBI single.

Five of the six hits Heaney allowed in 42/3 innings went for extra bases. He was charged with five runs. Heaney has given up 14 earned runs in his last 14 innings.

Luck broke in the Angels’ direction in the sixth inning. Anthony Bemboom, Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher loaded the bases. With one out, Mike Trout slapped Oakland reliever J.B. Wendelken’s high fastball toward the right side of the infield, his bat splitting as first baseman Olson gave chase. Olson dived and deflected the ball with his glove. Trout reached safely and two runs scored, cutting the deficit to 5-3 for the Angels (8-19).

Stassi sustains injury

Catcher Max Stassi will be out for a few weeks. He was placed on the injured list because of a right knee bruise and right quadriceps strain, both sustained on one sequence in Thursday’s game.

A pitch thrown by reliever Matt Andriese found Stassi’s knee in the second inning. Stassi immediately left the game. An MRI exam Friday morning revealed the injury was more complex than the bruise with which he was originally diagnosed.

“The impact was so big and came straight on […] the tendon,” on the inside part of his right knee, Stassi said. “The trainer said that they’ve never really seen that before.”

Stassi was one of few bright spots in the Angels’ lineup during the first two weeks, going eight for 24 with improved power. He hit four homers in 10 games, three more than he hit in 132 at-bats last season.

He cooled off over his next eight games. He had three hits — all singles — in his last 21 at-bats before the injury.

Shortstop Simmons took Stassi’s place on the active roster and played in his first game since spraining his ankle July 27. Simmons hit two singles in his three at-bats against Oakland starter Mike Fiers.

Three takeaways

Fiers threw a fastball 4.74 feet off the ground in the fifth inning, at the eye level of a crouching David Fletcher at the plate. Anyone else would have let the pitch go. But Fletcher took a hack at the pitch and got a double out of it. The ball bounced sharply out of the infield and dribbled into the right-field corner. It was Fletcher’s 18th hit in a two-strike count.

Anthony Rendon logged his fifth consecutive multi-hit game and second straight game with at least three hits. Since his average dropped to .103 on Aug. 9, Rendon has batted 19 for 37 with 10 RBIs.

With Rendon at first base, Albert Pujols smacked a double to left field in the fourth inning. The low-hit ball bounced off the foul-line chalk and traveled only 208 feet from the plate, not far enough for third base coach Brian Butterfield to send Rendon home. The stop sign cost Pujols a chance to drive in the 2,087th run of his career and take ownership of third place on the all-time RBIs list.

Torres reported from Los Angeles.