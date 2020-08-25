Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels lineup vs. Houston Astros: Justin Upton looks to continue his momentum

Justin Upton hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners on July 29 at Angel Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 25, 2020
11:40 AM
The Angels began Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Houston Astros with both Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin in the lineup.

Upton, batting .103 (seven for 68) this season, is looking to build momentum after blasting a solo shot in the fourth inning of Monday’s 11-4 loss. The homer left his bat at 99.6 mph, his first of two balls he scorched Monday night, and landed in one of the first rows behind the right-field fence at Minute Maid Park.

Upton’s homer alleviated some strain. He hadn’t reached base in 17 consecutive plate appearances before the hit.

Rookie Jo Adell, who started the Angels’ last five games in right field, has three hits in his last 20 at-bats. He will likely play in the second game of the doubleheader.

Jose Suarez drew the Angels’ start for Game 1. Julio Teheran, moved to the bullpen last week after posting a 12.38 ERA through his first three starts, will begin Game 2. Both games will last seven innings unless the score is tied.

Angels starting lineup for Game 1 vs. RHP Cristian Javier

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

2. Tommy La Stella — Second base

3. Mike Trout — Center field

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

6. Albert Pujols — First base

7. Jason Castro — Catcher

8. Justin Upton — Left field

9. Brian Goodwin — Right field

Jose Suarez — Starting pitcher

Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times.

