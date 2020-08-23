Angels fall to Athletics in 10 innings despite Shohei Ohtani’s blast

Mark Canha hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the 10th inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Angels in the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday.

The Angels (9-20) failed to advance the runner from second in the top of the 10th off A’s closer Liam Hendriks. Jason Castro popped out to second, Andrelton Simmons grounded out to third and David Fletcher flied out to right.

Pinch-runner Franklin Barreto started at second base in the bottom of the inning for the A’s and took third on Matt Chapman’s sharp single to left field off reliever Ty Buttrey. The Angels brought their infield in for Mark Canha, who lofted his game-winning fly ball deep enough to center to easily score Barreto.

Oakland scored two unearned runs in a first inning that began with Angels rookie right fielder Jo Adell closing on Marcus Semien’s catchable fly ball toward the line and simply missing the ball, which dropped for a two-base error.

Advertisement

Angels starter Dylan Bundy retired the next two batters before Chapman laced a run-scoring double into the left-field corner and Canha lobbed an RBI single to shallow right-center for a 2-0 A’s lead.

The Angels countered off A’s starter Frankie Montas in the third when Tommy La Stella singled to center, Mike Trout reached on a fielder’s choice, Anthony Rendon singled to right center and Ohtani crushed a 439-foot homer to left center for a 3-2 lead.

Ohtani’s fifth homer of the season and first since Aug. 10 snapped a career-long 0-for-19 skid. The struggling designated hitter entered Sunday with an .067 average, .252 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, no homers and one RBI in his previous eight games, his season average plummeting to .165.

The Angels extended the lead to 4-2 in the fifth when La Stella singled, Rendon reached on a fielder’s choice and Brian Goodwin lined a two-out RBI single to right to snap an 0-for-20 slump.

Advertisement

Bundy got two quick outs in the sixth but couldn’t finish an inning in which the A’s strung together four two-out hits to tie the score. Robbie Grossman doubled to right and scored on Stephen Piscotty’s single to make it 4-3.

Tony Kemp reached on an infield single, and Bundy was pulled in favor of right-hander Mike Mayers. No. 9 hitter Sean Murphy followed with a slow roller up the middle that sneaked by middle infielders Simmons and Fletcher for an RBI single and a 4-4 tie.

Bundy did not figure in the decision after giving up four runs — two earned — and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.

Reliever Felix Pena retired the side in order with two strikeouts in the seventh, and Hansel Robles, who has worked his way back to higher-leverage situations after being demoted from the closer role in early August, retired the side in order with two strikeouts in the eighth for the Angels.

Advertisement

The A’s put two on with two outs in the ninth when Noe Ramirez walked Semien and Buttrey walked Ramon Laureano, but Buttrey struck out Matt Olson looking at a 96-mph fastball to send the game to extra innings.

