Angels criticized for failure to pay some minor leaguers

In the final weeks of an already disappointing season, the Angels were charged Wednesday with failing to fulfill their financial promises to their minor leaguers.

“Several players have told us they didn’t see a dime from the Angels last month,” read a tweet from the Advocates for Minor Leaguers. “No other MLB team has shown such apathy toward providing for players’ basic needs.”

Angels spokesman Adam Chodzko said the team had committed to making $400 weekly payments to minor leaguers through the scheduled end of the minor league season, Sept. 7. However, he said, if the Angels had paid out a player’s contract in full, the weekly payments stopped.

Under the Angels’ system, over the 22-week minor league season that was supposed to start in early April, a player would have maxed out at $8,800. The minimum triple-A salary is about $11,000. Many veterans make more than that.

Advertisement

In March, after the season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that each team would provide a weekly $400 stipend to minor leaguers through May 31. The minor league seasons eventually were canceled but almost all teams agreed to extend the stipend through Sept. 7.

Baseball America had reported the Angels were one of those teams. However, the Angels said Wednesday they had agreed to pay those stipends only until the total matched the salary a player was scheduled to earn this season.

That means the Angels were still paying out some players in August, but not all.

Advertisement

Garrett Broshius, the co-founder of Advocates for Minor Leaguers and an attorney representing a group of minor leaguers suing MLB over alleged violations of minimum-wage laws, said the Angels’ method of operation was rare.

“We’ve heard from a lot of players around the league, and we aren’t aware of any other team taking this callous approach,” said Broshius, himself a former minor leaguer. “In the grand scheme of things, this saved the Angels very little. But it meant a lot to many minor leaguers.”

The Angels say they made their players aware of the pay structure. But players who have been in touch with Advocates for Minor Leaguers, a nonprofit launched in March, contended they didn’t receive notice. They often learned whether the stipends would continue each month through online reports.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this story.