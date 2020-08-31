Angels’ David Fletcher to miss Monday’s game because of a sore ankle

The Angels will play without one of their most valuable players for at least one day.

Utility man David Fletcher was out of the lineup Monday because of a sore ankle. Manager Joe Maddon said Fletcher wouldn’t even be available as a pinch-hitter in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Fletcher tweaked his left ankle when he tried to avoid the pitcher who was covering first base on his third-inning groundout in Sunday’s loss. With his body angling away from the base line, he ran through the bag and used his left foot to stop his momentum. His ankle rolled as he turned into foul territory.

Fletcher lay on the ground for a few moments before being helped up by interim first base coach Jose Molina and tended to by a team trainer. He remained at second base in the fourth but was pulled before the fifth inning.

Maddon hopes that two consecutive days off — the Angels will begin a two-game series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday — will relieve some of the pressure on Fletcher’s ankle.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a pending free agent whose name was bandied about in trade rumors before Monday’s non-waiver deadline at 1 p.m., will bat leadoff.



Short hops

Reliever Keynan Middleton, who has struck out 11 batters in 12 innings but given up seven earned runs over 13 outings, was optioned to the Angels’ alternate site along with bullpen mate Ryan Buchter before the game. Cam Bedrosian took one of the empty spots in the bullpen after spending several weeks on the injured list nursing an adductor strain. . . With Max Stassi still recovering from a right quad strain and Jason Castro traded to San Diego , the Angels added José Briceño to the 40-man roster as their second catcher. . . . Right-hander Jaime Barria was recalled from the alternate site to start Monday.