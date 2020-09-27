Angels fire general manager Billy Eppler after five losing seasons

While the Dodgers embark on their eighth consecutive postseason run 30 miles away from Angel Stadium, Angels owner Arte Moreno will spend at least part of October shuffling through resumes. Moreno fired general manager Billy Eppler on Sunday after Moreno’s team finished with a losing record for a fifth consecutive year.

The pandemic-shortened season was built in such a way that three teams with playoff droughts of longer than 10 years earned entry into the postseason. Even the rebuilding Seattle Mariners came close. But the Angels failed to crack the expanded field.

The Angels’ September surge came too late and they finished 26-34 in manager Joe Maddon’s first year. Years of October irrelevance cemented Eppler’s ouster.

The Angels had quietly given Eppler a one-year extension in July.

Eppler flexed some might during a tenure tarnished by significant pitching injuries, the overdose death of talented starter Tyler Skaggs and free-agent busts. Within the first two months of taking the job, he dealt Erick Aybar and pitching prospects to the Atlanta Braves for elite shortstop Andrelton Simmons and began setting up the franchise’s first full-time analytics staff. When the Angels found themselves on the outskirts of the playoff race with one month to go in 2017, he swung a deal for outfielder Justin Upton. He made Shohei Ohtani comfortable enough with the inner workings of the Angels to convince the two-way player to choose Anaheim for his first stop out of Japan.

Angels to seek new General Manager for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/Jop9YZtr0q — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 27, 2020

More recently, Eppler and his staff convinced Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon sufficient talent was coming up in the farm system to sign both to long-term contracts. And he swapped four minor leaguers for two seasons of Dylan Bundy, the right-hander who led the rotation in wins (6) and ERA (3.29).

But his teams underperformed, going 306-342 from 2016 to 2019 before starting the abbreviated 2020 season with an American League-worst 12-24 record.

Ineffective pitching staffs doomed the Angels each year.

Futility wasn’t limited to the mound. The lineup supplied offense at a below-average rate in each of Eppler’s first four seasons, averaging 97 weighted runs created-plus. A 100 wRC+ means batters produced a league-average number of runs. The Angels’ offense this year took off with Rendon protecting Trout in the lineup and late surges from the likes of Upton, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh.

The Angels had made the playoffs and won the division once in six years before Eppler’s arrival. During Eppler’s tenure, the team continued to toil in near-irrelevance, looking up from the bottom of the standings while the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics topped the division.

The Angels made too little progress for Moreno to justify a second extension for Eppler. Now Moreno will spend the opening weeks of the offseason interviewing general manager candidates for the fourth time in 13 years. Senior advisor Tony La Russa is expected to play a key role in evaluating candidates as well.

The belief among baseball insiders is that Moreno seeks an experienced general manager with a background in scouting or player development.