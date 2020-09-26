Mike Trout on another Angels season without making the playoffs: ‘It sucks’

Mike Trout wishes this MLB season would have lasted more than two months.

Not just for himself, so he could have had a better chance to follow up his third MVP season with more consistency at the plate.

But also for his team, which went 14-7 down the stretch entering Saturday night’s game against the Dodgers. Only a night earlier, Trout finally cracked Clayton Kershaw’s curveball and slugged his first homer off the perennial Cy Young Award contender.

The 9-5 defeat Friday eliminated the Angels from playoff contention and ensured that Trout, one of the game’s brightest stars, would watch the postseason from his couch in his native New Jersey for a sixth consecutive October.

In a videoconference before the Angels’ penultimate game of the year, Trout couldn’t help but wonder what might have been if they’d had more time.

“You look at this team that we have right now, that we had this year, it could be a different story if we played a full season,” he said. “We got hot just a little late, and we fell short.”

Outsiders often measure Trout’s career by his presence in the postseason, and he has only played in October once. Including this season, he has been close four times. The Angels also were eliminated during the final weekend of the season in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

Despite the Angels’ severe underachievement, Trout signed a $426.5-million contract in March 2019 to remain in an Angels uniform at least through 2030. He said at the time he believed the team was headed in the right direction. He approved of the job general manager Billy Eppler had done to improve the farm system, which ranked 30th as recently as 2017 and was 12th in Baseball America’s preseason rankings in 2019. He liked that owner Arte Moreno green-lighted a trade for Andrelton Simmons and spent on the likes of Justin Upton and Shohei Ohtani.

“The record wasn’t there,” he acknowledged more than a year ago. Yet the front office’s attempts signaled to Trout a commitment to winning — not just in the short term but for the long haul.

He doubled down on that assessment Saturday. But he also showed some frustration.

“The biggest thing is getting to the playoffs,” he said. “You guys see it. I see it. It sucks, being out of it. It’s time. We got to get to the playoffs.

The death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs threw a wrench into the Angels’ 2019 plans. The Angels regrouped by bringing in new manager Joe Maddon and overhauling the coaching staff.

After Trout earned his third MVP award, the Angels also upgraded their lineup with the addition of Anthony Rendon. They revamped the rotation by inserting Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran. They counted on Ohtani, back in the fold as a pitcher for the first time since 2018, to reclaim his title of ace.

Trout was looking forward to a full season, one that would have allowed the Angels to evaluate after two months what pieces they needed to acquire to shore up the roster before the July trade deadline.

But the regular MLB timeline was dashed in March. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic knocked everything askew.

And after two months in a 60-game season, the Angels have nowhere to go but to the drawing board.

Now Trout and the Angels have to grapple with the extreme likelihood that Eppler’s expiring contract will not be renewed at season’s end and a new general manager will be tasked with vaulting Trout onto the playoff stage.

The transition would be bittersweet for Trout, who said “the relationship and friendship I’ve built with Billy goes beyond baseball now. I’ve had a couple GMs here. I never had the GM relationship that I had with him with anybody else.”

But watching the Angels’ streak of losing seasons stretch to six and their playoff drought extend to seven years possibly would be even harder for Trout to handle.

“I don’t like losing,” Trout said. “I want to get to the playoffs. I think that every time we come into spring our main goal is to get to the playoffs and bring a championship back to Anaheim. That’s just the mind-set. You come up short and you’re that close, it sucks.”

