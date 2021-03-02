Andrew Heaney makes spring training debut in Angels’ loss to Reds

The Angels suffered their first loss of the spring Tuesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 at Goodyear Ballpark in an eight-inning game.

ON THE MOUND: The Angels’ Andrew Heaney faced nine batters in his spring training debut, giving up one run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander threw 36 pitches, and his fastball velocity was around its typical 91-93 mph.

Top prospects Chris Rodriguez and Reid Detmers also pitched. Rodriguez topped out at 98 mph in his 13-pitch appearance in the third inning, striking out both batters he faced, including Joey Votto with a breaking ball in the dirt. Detmers pitched the sixth, stranding a leadoff walk and striking out a batter with a swing-and-miss slider. He got up to 94 mph in his 19-pitch outing.

AT THE PLATE: After going without a home run in their first two games this spring, the Angels received long balls from José Iglesias (a three-run homer in the first) and Taylor Ward (a two-run shot in the third). David Fletcher and Juan Lagares each reached base in both of their at-bats, collecting a single and a walk each.

EXTRA BASES: The Angels were active on the basepaths, attempting four stolen bases. Only Lagares was successful, however, swiping second in the third inning. ... Jo Adell entered the game as a defensive substitute in the fourth inning in left field, the opposite corner of where he usually plays.

UP NEXT: The Angels return to to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday to face the Texas Rangers. Dylan Bundy will start on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for noon PST. TV: FSW; Radio: 830, 980.