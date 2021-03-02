Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Andrew Heaney makes spring training debut in Angels’ loss to Reds

Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney gets ready to throw.
The Angels’ Andrew Heaney, pictured last season, gave up one run over 2 1/3 innings in the team’s 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in Goodyear, Ariz.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Share
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — 

The Angels suffered their first loss of the spring Tuesday night, falling to the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 at Goodyear Ballpark in an eight-inning game.

ON THE MOUND: The Angels’ Andrew Heaney faced nine batters in his spring training debut, giving up one run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander threw 36 pitches, and his fastball velocity was around its typical 91-93 mph.

Top prospects Chris Rodriguez and Reid Detmers also pitched. Rodriguez topped out at 98 mph in his 13-pitch appearance in the third inning, striking out both batters he faced, including Joey Votto with a breaking ball in the dirt. Detmers pitched the sixth, stranding a leadoff walk and striking out a batter with a swing-and-miss slider. He got up to 94 mph in his 19-pitch outing.

AT THE PLATE: After going without a home run in their first two games this spring, the Angels received long balls from José Iglesias (a three-run homer in the first) and Taylor Ward (a two-run shot in the third). David Fletcher and Juan Lagares each reached base in both of their at-bats, collecting a single and a walk each.

Advertisement

Angels

New details emerge about suspended Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway’s behavior

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway stands in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in Washington. Callaway was fired by the New York Mets on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after missing the playoffs in both his seasons as manager. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Angels

New details emerge about suspended Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway’s behavior

Mickey Callaway says he had consensual extramarital affairs, according to a report by the Athletic that details how the Cleveland Indians were informed.

EXTRA BASES: The Angels were active on the basepaths, attempting four stolen bases. Only Lagares was successful, however, swiping second in the third inning. ... Jo Adell entered the game as a defensive substitute in the fourth inning in left field, the opposite corner of where he usually plays.

UP NEXT: The Angels return to to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday to face the Texas Rangers. Dylan Bundy will start on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for noon PST. TV: FSW; Radio: 830, 980.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
Advertisement
Advertisement