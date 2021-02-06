Angels sign former Mets outfielder Juan Lagares to minor league contract

Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Juan Lagares hits a home run for the Dominican Republic in a Caribbean Series game Monday.
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
The Angels have signed veteran outfielder Juan Lagares, who hit .254 with a .659 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in eight seasons with the New York Mets, to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Lagares, 31, can play all three outfield spots and is expected to compete with Scott Schebler, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh for a reserve job.

Though he played in only two big league games for the Mets before being designated for assignment in August 2020, Lagares played in 23 winter league games in the Dominican Republic, batting .283 (26 for 95), and he has hit two homers in the Caribbean Series.

Lagares had his best season in 2014, when he batted .281 with a .702 OPS, four homers and 47 RBIs in 116 games for the Mets. He also won a Gold Glove Award that season.

