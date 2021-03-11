Mike Trout hits his first home run of the spring in Angels’ win over Giants

The Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Thursday in seven innings at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout hit his first home run of the spring, launching a two-run blast to the top of the grass berm in left field in the first inning. Dexter Fowler also had his first homer in Cactus League play. Shohei Ohtani singled in his first two at-bats, while Albert Pujols had two doubles and three hits overall. Both improved to seven for 13 this spring.

ON THE MOUND: Griffin Canning started well in his second outing of the spring, retiring his first four batters with two strikeouts. But then the right-hander lost his command, walking the bases loaded before giving up a bases-clearing three-run double and being removed with two outs in the second inning. Canning was re-inserted to begin the third (a new rule this spring) but surrendered another walk and single before being removed for good.

Closer Raisel Iglesias worked around two baserunners in a scoreless fourth inning. Reliever Mike Mayers pitched a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.

INJURY UPDATES: The Angels announced Thursday that pitchers Gerardo Reyes and Brendan McCurry will undergo Tommy John surgery. Pitchers Packy Naughton (elbow), Dillon Peters (back spasms) and Aaron Slegers (back spasms) have resumed playing catch, while Luke Bard is getting an injection in his hip.

UP NEXT: José Quintana will take the mound when the Angels host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at noon PT. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830 AM.

