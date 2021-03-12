New Angels starter José Quintana continues to shine in third Cactus League start

The Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday in eight innings at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: José Quintana became the first Angels starter to make his third outing of the spring. He gave up only one hit and one walk in three innings. In six innings this spring, he’s yet to give up a run. Junior Guerra pitched one inning, escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam with three straight outs (including back-to-back strikeouts) to end the fourth inning. Jaime Barria struck out five but gave up three runs, including a solo home run, in 2⅔ innings of relief. José Suarez pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings.

AT THE PLATE: David Fletcher collected two hits, including a two-run double in the fifth. Scott Schebler hit his second home run of the spring. The Angels now have five players hitting above .400 in Cactus League play: Fletcher, Justin Upton, Albert Pujols, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Lagares.

EXTRA BASES: Max Stassi caught his first game of the spring following offseason hip surgery. He was behind the plate for the first four innings. . . . Before the game, manager Joe Maddon said he had picked his opening day starter but that the coaching staff still needed to inform the pitcher before making the selection public. . . . Maddon said the Angels will play mostly nine-inning games for the rest of spring.

UP NEXT: Ohtani will make his second start of the spring in Saturday’s noon game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.