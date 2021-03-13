Shohei Ohtani shows flashes of 99-mph dominance in Angels spring game

Here are some notable updates from the Angels spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani’s outing

During Shohei Ohtani’s second start of the spring, there were moments Saturday when the two-way star looked unhittable.

He fanned reigning American League MVP José Abreu with a splitter in the dirt. He induced three straight whiffs from Yoán Moncada with a fastball, splitter and slider. He topped out at 99 mph with his fastball when facing his final batter, Yermin Mercedes. When he put Mercedes away with a hard-breaking curveball, the White Sox catcher pointed back at Ohtani in respect, making the pitcher laugh before he exited the mound.

Ohtani got in trouble too. He had inconsistent command, throwing only 33 strikes (eight of which were put in play) in 58 pitches. He surrendered a long home run to Luis Robert after hanging a breaking ball. Over 2 1/3 innings of work, he gave up six hits, one walk and five runs (although, three of those runs scored after he left the mound).

Nonetheless, Ohtani said through his interpreter that he “felt really good” Saturday and liked being able to face many of the White Sox regulars. He thought his execution was sharper in leverage situations with men on base. And he said he focused on throwing more curveballs.

Adell leaves game

Outfield prospect Jo Adell exited Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons, according to the team, after crashing hard into the wall during the second inning. Adell was trying to track down a fly ball hit by Adam Eaton, but the ball hit off his glove just before he barreled into the center-field fence. He remained in the game for the rest of the inning but was replaced to begin the third.