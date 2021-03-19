Jo Adell bounces back from miscue in Angels’ tie with Royals

The Angels tied the Kansas City Royals 4-4 at Surprise Stadium on Friday.

ADELL’S UP-AND-DOWN DAY: Even while playing his more natural center field position, Jo Adell’s defensive struggles continued.

With two runners aboard in the fourth inning, Adell appeared to lose a routine fly ball in the sun, whiffing on the catch near the warning track to allow a two-run, ground-rule double.

Adell bounced back at the plate, however, hammering an RBI double to center field in the seventh inning. After a slow start to the spring offensively, he is now five for 13 in his last nine games with three extra-base hits and six RBIs.

“It was good to see [the defensive mistake] not carry over,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It was a two-strike count, he got back into the at-bat and got a big hit.”

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy took another positive step in his preparation for next month’s start on opening day, giving up just two runs (one earned) in five innings with six strikeouts. His focus Friday was on his curveball and slider, throwing the pitches both early in counts and to put batters away. His final pitch was one of his best, a full-count curveball that Andrew Benintendi couldn’t lay off.

Prospect Chris Rodriguez gave up one run (a home run) in one inning with two strikeouts. His velocity topped out at 99 mph.

With relievers Félix Peña (hamstring strain) and Aaron Slegers (back spasms) uncertain for opening day, Maddon said Rodriguez and Reid Detmers, the club’s top two pitching prospects, could be in contention for possible relief roles if the Angels end up needing more bullpen depth to start the season.

Jesse Chavez, a veteran reliever who is also in the mix for a bullpen spot, finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

UP NEXT: The Angels return to Tempe Diablo Stadium to face the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.