Angels regular-season game tickets go on sale this week

The Angels announced Monday that single-game tickets for April will go on sale this week.

With state coronavirus guidelines allowing up to about 9,200 fans at Angel Stadium when the season begins next month, the team will make single-game tickets for their first 12 games available to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. PDT. There will also be a pre-sale on Wednesday and Thursday for those who register on the team’s website by Tuesday.

It’s not yet known how many single-game tickets will be available for each contest, including the Angels’ opening-day matchup against the Chicago White Sox on April 1. The club is also making tickets available to season-seat holders, mini-plan holders and others with leftover credits. A team spokesman said those customers have already been contacted.

Advertisement

There will be no ticket window sales.

Packages will be sold in pods of two-to-six tickets to keep fans socially distanced from one another in the ballpark. There will be no paper tickets distributed, only mobile entry. Inside the stadium, masks will also be required and all payments will be contactless. Fans will only be permitted to eat or drink while they are in their assigned seats.

The Angels haven’t yet announced ticket information for games after April. It’s possible the team could get approval to welcome more fans at Angel Stadium as the season goes on.

If Orange County moves into the orange tier of California’s coronavirus guidelines — the next level of the state’s color-coded framework — the team would be able to host 33% capacity crowds, which would be close to 15,000 fans.