Angels place Anthony Rendon on injured list with groin strain

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, the Angels announced Monday.

“We’re thinking, hopefully about 10 days but I never want to put a time limit on these things,” manager Joe Maddon said on desire for shortest time sidelined. “Just let it play out and see where it goes.”

Rendon suffered the injury late in the Angels’ loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday while fielding a grounder and throwing to second. He was batting .290 with hits in seven of his first eight games and had his first home run of the season earlier in the game Saturday.

In Rendon’s absence, Maddon said rookie José Rojas would get most of the playing time at third base. The team also recalled infielder Jack Mayfield, Maddon said, but he likely will be primarily on the bench as a late-game defensive option. Rojas, who is still waiting on his first big league hit, got the start Monday in Kansas City.

Advertisement

“It’s just a matter of playing often,” Maddon said. “I also believe his bat’s gonna really pick up now that he gets more consistent at-bats.”

Ohtani throws bullpen, next start up in air

Shohei Ohtani made a positive step Monday in his battle against a blister, throwing a light 10-pitch bullpen session without any bandage on his ailing right middle finger.

“I know that sounds limited basis, but he had to play catch before that to actually throw off the mound,” Maddon said. “Just trying to be overly cautious, but it went well.”

Advertisement

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a game since his first two-way MLB game April 4. Maddon said the right-hander will need to throw at least one more, higher-intensity bullpen session before he’ll be ready to make his next start. Maddon said it’s unlikely Ohtani pitches in the next series this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

“We want to be careful ramping him up with the finger,” Maddon said. “Obviously, we just don’t want to go from zero to 60 and have it become bad all over again.”

Ohtani has remained in the Angels’ lineup as their designated hitter, entering Monday with a .294 batting average and 1.039 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with three home runs and eight RBI.

Short hops

The Angels made another roster move Monday, optioning reliever Jaime Barria and replacing him in the bullpen with side-arm right-hander Ben Rowen.

