Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Tuesday

After falling to the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Monday, the Angels hope two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani can help them get back on the winning track.

Ohtani is pitching for the first time since April 4, when he fell awkwardly trying to make a catch at home plate against the Chicago White Sox. In that start he issued five walks, but only one of the three runs he allowed in 4 2/3 innings was earned.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Lyles to continue his improvement. His first eight starts of 2020 saw him post an 8.19 ERA with opponents hitting .299 and drawing 4.2 walks per nine innings. In his most recent six starts dating back to the end on the 2020, Lyles has given up three runs or fewer in all but one game, with a 4.75 ERA.

The Rangers have gotten their bats going on the road. They’re averaging 5.75 runs per game away from Arlington compared to a league-low 2.11 runs per game at home, more than a full run per game less than any other team in the league. The Rangers also rank 27th in percentage of at-bats that result in a walk.

Only the Houston Astros and New York Mets are playing a higher percentage of their games over the total than Texas, which enters Tuesday 5-2-1 to the over in games away from Arlington.

