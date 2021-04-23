Mike Trout considered day to day, out of starting lineup for Angels vs. Astros

Mike Trout was scratched from the Angels lineup on Friday because of a left elbow contusion he suffered being hit by a pitch the day before. The Angels said the center fielder is day to day. Manager Joe Maddon said it’s possible Trout could be available off the bench.

Trout left Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros after being hit in the elbow by a 93 mph fastball in the fourth inning. He was wearing a pad that absorbed some of the blow and remained in the game before being removed in the fifth. He said postgame the bruise was getting better and was optimistic he would play Friday.

Originally, that appeared to be the case. On Friday afternoon, the Angels released a lineup that had Trout batting third and playing center field, as usual. But less than an hour later, the team announced that Trout had been scratched because of the contusion.

Advertisement

“Just some soreness,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “We’ll take it day to day. It’s so early in the season and there’s such a long way to go. One thing about Mike, he loves to play. It takes a lot to get him out of the lineup. But just with where we’re at today and the amount of soreness he had, we thought it was best for him to take the day.”

Added Maddon: “The extension part of it was pretty sore. I really believe he’s going to be good by tomorrow.”

Friday will mark the first time this season that Trout won’t be in the starting lineup. Scott Schebler took Trout’s place in center field.

The Angels also remain without third baseman Anthony Rendon (left groin strain), catcher Max Stassi (left thumb sprain) and outfielder Juan Lagares (left calf strain), who all made the trip with the team but are still on the 10-day injured list.