Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Astros on Friday

The Angels have lost five of their last seven games after dropping the opener of their series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Still, they may have dodged what would have been an even bigger loss after Mike Trout took a pitch to his elbow during the game.

Trout got plunked in the fourth inning and stayed in the game initially before being removed. The initial expectation is for him to be available on Friday.

If Trout is in the starting lineup, he will face Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke, who is allowing less than a home run (0.9) and 1.3 walks per game to go with a 13-5 record since being acquired by the Astros in 2019.

(VSIN)

The Angels will turn to Andrew Heaney, who has received at least four runs of support in five of his last six starts dating back to the 2020 season. He has issued seven walks in 14.1 innings over three starts this season.

Both the Angels and Astros have seen 58.8% of their games go over the total, with the over being 10-7 for the Angels and 10-7-1 for the Astros. Despite Thursday’s victory, the Astros are 2-9 in their last 11 games and 2-5 at home this season with a bullpen that ranks 23rd in league ERA.

