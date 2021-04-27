Angels’ offense struggles in loss to Rangers

Joey Gallo ended the longest home run drought of his career at 20 games with the Texas slugger’s hardest hit of the season, an early tiebreaking two-run shot in the Rangers’ 6-1 victory over the L.A. Angels on Tuesday night.

Nick Solak homered twice to take the Texas team lead with seven as the Rangers stopped a second four-game losing streak, their longest of the season.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 with a strikeout as the LA designated hitter a day after getting the win, scoring three runs and driving in two while becoming the first home run leader to start as a pitcher since Babe Ruth a century ago.

Gallo extended the longest current on-base streak in the major leagues to 23 games with a first-inning walk. It’s the deepest season-opening run for Texas since Ian Kinsler reached in the first 25 games of 2008.

Advertisement

But the 2019 All-Star’s power slump had reached 88 plate appearances without even one extra-base hit before Gallo pulled a 114.3 mph liner down the line in right field off Jose Quintana to break a 1-1 tie in the third.

Mike Trout, who entered the game leading the majors in on-base and slugging percentage, had was 2 for 4 with a double to raise his batting average to .431.

Ohtani and Trout didn’t go deep against Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who had allowed a majors-leading eight home runs in his first four starts but didn’t surrender one against the team that started the day leading the AL in long balls.

Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed eight hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings for the right-hander’s first win with the Rangers. He signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Albert Pujols drove in the only LA run with a single in the second. The 41-year-old has 2,112 RBIs, second to Hank Aaron on the career list.

Solak had a pair of solo shots in his first career multihomer game, starting in the first against Quintana (0-2). The LA left-hander allowed six hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Solak connected again in the seventh.

Gallo, whose only other extra-base hit was a homer in Kansas City in the second game, struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth. It was the 11th consecutive game with at least one K for the AL leader in walks (23) and strikeouts (34).

