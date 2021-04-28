Angels get bat going early to hold off Rangers 4-3

Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first to lead the L.A. Angels over the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis Garcia, his final batter in the sixth inning.

Tony Watson followed and got David Dahl to hit into a double play.

Angels manager Joe Maddon called Rodriguez’s outing “spectacular.”

“He was the star of the game,” Maddon said. “He defined that game for us and gave us a chance to win.

“Great composure. Everything was working. Attacked with his fastball. Loved everything about it.”

Rodriguez’s innings and 42 pitches were the most in his seven-game big league career, which began April 2. He got his first big league win Sunday with a scoreless inning against Houston.

Rodriguez said the call to the bullpen that early didn’t surprise him.

“I kind of saw the game and how it was going,” he said. “I’m always expecting to go first, second, third, fourth, whatever it is. I’m ready the whole game.”

Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Mike Mayers struck out Garcia to strand runners at the corners in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances.

“We had seven innings basically to tie that game and couldn’t push a run across,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That’s a game we’ve got to find a way to win.”

Los Angeles took two of three in the series.

Dane Dunning (1-1) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He had been knocked out Friday in a five-run third against the Chicago White Sox.

“I was getting very pull happy with all my pitches,” said Dunning, who allowed two hits over his last four innings and retired his last eight hitters. After the first inning, he said he was “just staying back a little bit.”