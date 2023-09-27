Griffin Canning provides quality start, but Angels lose to Rangers

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

Griffin Canning delivered a final quality start in his last appearance of the season in the Angels’ 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

Canning pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five. He finished the season with a 4.32 earned-run average and a 7-7 record in 24 games (22 starts).

Canning needed to retire one more batter to get out of the sixth inning. He had thrown 109 pitches, walking a batter with his last pitch.

Manager Phil Nevin went out to Canning, seemingly to pull him from the game. The PA system started playing the entrance song of reliever Andrew Wantz, who started making his way down the stairs from the bullpen toward the field.

When Nevin left back to the dugout, Canning remained on the mound. Wantz did not realize Canning was staying in the game and started his trot out, turning around when rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe waved him to go back.

Canning was determined to get all he could out of his last start, needing just two pitches to retire his final batter, Mitch Garver, who grounded out to end the inning.