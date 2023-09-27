Advertisement
Angels

Griffin Canning provides quality start, but Angels lose to Rangers

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning throws against the Texas Rangers.
Angels pitcher Griffin Canning pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Griffin Canning delivered a final quality start in his last appearance of the season in the Angels’ 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

Canning pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five. He finished the season with a 4.32 earned-run average and a 7-7 record in 24 games (22 starts).

Canning needed to retire one more batter to get out of the sixth inning. He had thrown 109 pitches, walking a batter with his last pitch.

Manager Phil Nevin went out to Canning, seemingly to pull him from the game. The PA system started playing the entrance song of reliever Andrew Wantz, who started making his way down the stairs from the bullpen toward the field.

Advertisement
Angels pitcher Reid Detmers throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers.

Angels

What Reid Detmers’ final start of the Angels’ season meant to him

Reid Detmers struck out seven and gave up only one run, Brandon Drury homered and the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Tuesday.

Sept. 26, 2023

When Nevin left back to the dugout, Canning remained on the mound. Wantz did not realize Canning was staying in the game and started his trot out, turning around when rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe waved him to go back.

Canning was determined to get all he could out of his last start, needing just two pitches to retire his final batter, Mitch Garver, who grounded out to end the inning.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement