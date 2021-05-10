Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Betting lines and odds for Angels at Astros on Monday

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a homer
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting the first pitch for a homer against Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) in the first inning at Angel Stadium on April 21.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Dave Tuley
Share

The Angels start a three-game series with the Astros at 5:10 p.m. Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Angels (15-18) are in the AL West cellar, 4.5 games behind Oakland and 2.5 behind the Astros (18-16).

As of 1 p.m. PDT Monday, the Angels hadn’t announced a starter, but oddsmakers installed the Astros as -160 home favorites. This would have been Alex Cobb’s start in the rotation, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list (blisters). José Suárez (0-2, 38.57 ERA last season) could get the start after being called up on Sunday, or Joe Maddon could go with a bullpen approach, though five relievers were used during Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Dodgers and the bullpen racked up 14 innings during the weekend.

The Astros are starting Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.28 ERA), who has pitched better than his record indicates. His WHIP is 1.01 and opponents are batting .182 against him. However, Angels backers can be encouraged because he has a 5.40 ERA against Los Angeles this season during two appearances. They chased him in the fourth inning of a 7-6 win on April 5 when Mike Trout led off the bottom of the fourth with a 417-foot homer to left and the Angels added three more singles for two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He took the loss in relief on April 25 after allowing one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

The over/under has been set high at 9.5 runs, taking into account the potential pitching matchup and overworked bullpens as the Astros also used five relievers Sunday in their 7-4 home win over the Blue Jays.

It’s too early in the season to call this a must-win series, but the Angels certainly don’t want to fall any further behind the division leaders. It doesn’t bode well for the Angels chances as oddsmakers have made the Astros -190 (with the Angels +165) to win at least two games in the series.

VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.

Angels
Advertisement