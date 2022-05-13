Pitcher Chase Silseth dazzles in big league debut as Angels shut out Athletics

Chase Silseth gave up one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year’s draft to make his major league debut, leading the Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

An 11th-round draft pick by the Angels last July, Silseth was still pitching in college for Arizona a year ago. He made eight appearances in the minors before getting called up from double-A Rock City before the game to pitch for the big league club — five days before his 22nd birthday.

Silseth (1-0) dazzled the A’s with a fastball clocked at 98 mph and a steady sinker and slider that helped produce eight groundouts. The right-hander finished with four strikeouts and two walks during his 81-pitch outing and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera each retired three batters. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter.

Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez added his second career home run.

Andrew Velazquez, right, is congratulated by Mike Trout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run that put the Angels ahead 2-0. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

Elvis Andrus had the A’s only hit off Silseth with a leadoff single in the third, but he was erased on a double play trying to advance to third on a flyout to left field. Andrus also singled in the eighth.

Oakland has lost seven straight at the Coliseum.

Rendon doubled off Daulton Jefferies in the fourth and scored when Brandon Marsh rolled a two-out single up the middle that just got past a diving Andrus and into center field.

Velazquez homered in the fifth.

Jefferies (1-6) gave up five hits and two runs in six innings. He’s the first A’s pitcher to lose six straight since Vin Mazzaro in 2009.

Up next

Left-hander Jhonathan Diaz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader for the Angels, while right-hander Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.74) goes for the A’s. In the second game, Oakland plans to call up right-hander Adam Oller (0-2, 11.17) from triple-A Las Vegas. The Angels will go with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-2, 4.13).