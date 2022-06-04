Angels and Mike Trout continue slumps as team drops 10th in a row, losing to Phillies

Zack Wheeler struck out nine over six solid innings and Johan Camargo had four RBIs to help the Philadelphia Phillies win 7-2 on Saturday night and send slumping slugger Mike Trout and the Angels to their 10th consecutive defeat, their worst skid in almost six years.

Trout, the three-time American League most valuable player, struck out three times and went 0 for 4 in front of his hometown South Jersey fans to extend his hitless streak to a career-worst 0 for 23.

Wheeler (4-3) picked up where he left off as the National League pitcher of the month for May when he went 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 40 strikeouts over five starts. The right-hander gave up two runs and six hits and was just the latest starter to stymie the Angels. Three relievers kept the Angels in check with one scoreless inning apiece.

The Phillies won 10-0 a night earlier in interim manager Rob Thomson’s debut and kept mashing with five runs in the first inning off Angels starter Michael Lorenzen (5-3). J.T. Realmuto ripped a two-run, bases-loaded double to left field, and Camargo slashed a two-RBI single to right. Mickey Moniak’s RBI infield single made it 5-0 — and 15 runs over the first full nine innings of Thomson’s tenure.

The Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto hits a two-run double during the first inning. He had three doubles Saturday. (Laurence Kesterson / Associated Press)

Thomson said he received about 350 text messages after his first win since he was promoted from bench coach after Joe Girardi was fired.

“I’m still preparing certain things that I need during the game, but there’s less of that and it’s more about being with the players, communicating with them,” Thomson said.

Camargo added a two-run single in the eighth. Realmuto doubled three times.

Lorenzen settled down and struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings. He walked four batters in the first inning.

Angels starter Michael Lorenzen gave up five runs — all in the first inning — over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out a career-best nine but walked five. (Laurence Kesterson / Associated Press)

But it was yet another numbing loss for the Angels, who are on their worst losing streak since they dropped 11 straight Aug. 4-15, 2016. Five straight losses have come on the current road trip that started against the New York Yankees.

The Angels have lost 14 of 17 overall and played nothing like the team that started 24-13 and was tied for first in the AL West on May 15. The Angels have scored four runs over the last four games. It could get worse: The Angels wrap up the three-game series Sunday and return home to play the Boston Red Sox and NL East-best New York Mets.

Catching Trout

The former mayor of Trout’s hometown of Millville, N.J., organized a trip for about 75 people and rented a suite to watch the outfielder play. Jim Quinn also made the trek the last time Trout played in Philadelphia in 2014. The red in this suite was for Trout T-shirts and jerseys, and Millville represented the entire town as fans cheered his at-bats. When a TV graphic identified Trout as a “Philadelphia Kid,” fans shouted “New Jersey!” When Trout struck out in his first at-bat, a fan mused, “He’s just slumping right now.”

Maybe. But Millville sticks with its hometown home run hero.

“He’s such a good guy,” Quinn said. “He and I live close to the same Wawa. He goes to Jim’s Lunch, that’s his favorite place, so I see him there. People are very respectable toward him. I know some people criticize him for not being flamboyant. But he is what he is. He’s just such a nice guy. It’s just a good family all around.”

Shohei Ohtani scores past Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on Jared Walsh’s fifth-inning RBI double for the Angels. (Laurence Kesterson / Associated Press)

Cut me, Mick

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slammed his bat into the bat rack after he struck out in the first inning, only for him to miss the hole and have the bat spring back under his face and cut him. Blood flowed down his neck and stained his uniform.

Trainer’s room

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward did not start because of right hamstring tightness suffered a night earlier.

Phillies infielder Nick Maton sat out because of a sore right shoulder and is day to day after a hard landing on a catch Friday night.

Up next

The Phillies send right-hander Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.83 ERA) to the mound against Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.70) on Sunday.