Mike Trout removed from Angels game against Red Sox with left groin tightness

Mike Trout, who responded to the Angels firing manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday amid a 12-game losing streak by homering and doubling in his first two at-bats against Boston, was removed in the third inning because of “left groin tightness.”

Trout walked away from second base with a trainer after hitting the double, stirring the crowd at Angel Stadium, and interim manager Phil Nevin sent in Jo Adell to run for Trout.

It’s another sobering sight for Angels fans, considering Trout missed most of last season with a calf strain and dealt with a right groin strain in 2019.

After a blistering start, Trout had cooled off in the midst of the Angels’ slump, skidding to a career-worst 0-for-26 stretch at the plate.

“It all really comes down to, we got to go out there and play better,” Trout said before Tuesday’s game, when asked about Maddon’s firing. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable.”

He was doing his part Tuesday. After seeing daylight in the first game of the Red Sox series with a single and a walk, Trout sent a two-run shot just over the center field wall off Garrett Whitlock to score Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, then followed with the double in the third.

