Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after their 12th consecutive loss
The Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon the day after losing their 12th straight game, the franchise’s longest skid since they lost 12 in a row to end the 1988 season.
The organization made the announcement Tuesday, the day after a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox dropped their record to 27-29 after sitting at 24-13 three weeks ago.
Phil Nevin will serve as interim coach.
More details to come.
The Angels could not offer support to pitcher Noah Syndergaard and were limited to three hits by Michael Wacha in a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
