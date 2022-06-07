Advertisement
Angels

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after their 12th consecutive loss

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon in the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies
The Angels have parted ways manager Joe Maddon.
(Derik Hamilton / Associated Press)
The Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon the day after losing their 12th straight game, the franchise’s longest skid since they lost 12 in a row to end the 1988 season.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday, the day after a 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox dropped their record to 27-29 after sitting at 24-13 three weeks ago.

Phil Nevin will serve as interim coach.

More details to come.

Angels
