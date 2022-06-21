Where are the 2002 Angels now?
A look at what some members of the 2002 Angels are doing now, at last report.
Alfredo Amezaga, SS: A coach at the Team Sosa baseball training facility in Miami.
Garret Anderson, LF: Working as a part-time analyst on Angels broadcasts for Bally Sports West.
Kevin Appier, RHP: Owns and operates a soybean farm in Paola, Kan.
Clay Bellinger, 1B: Firefighter in Arizona. Father of Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.
Mickey Callaway, RHP: On MLB’s ineligible list until after the 2022 season for violating MLB policies on harassment while a coach with the then-Cleveland Indians.
Dennis Cook, LHP: Currently a youth baseball coach in Texas.
Jeff DaVanon, OF: Account manager for an Orange County business.
Brendan Donnelly, RHP: Retired and living in Arizona.
David Eckstein, SS: Helps wife, actress Ashley Eckstein, run the Her Universe website.
Darin Erstad, CF: Head coach of Nebraska baseball team from 2011 to 2019. Retired and living in Nebraska.
Sal Fasano, C: Catching coach for the Atlanta Braves.
Brad Fullmer, DH: “My most important job these days is dad to my two kids.”
Benji Gil, 2B: Currently the infielders coach for the 2022 Angels.
Troy Glaus, 3B: Retired and coaches his son’s youth baseball team.
Alfredo Griffin, coach: Left after the 2018 season, coaches occasionally in the Dominican Republic.
Mickey Hatcher, coach: Left after 2018 season, does PR appearances for Dodgers.
Adam Kennedy, 2B: Realtor and youth baseball advisor/coach in Orange County.
John Lackey, RHP: Retired, an avid golfer and chauffeur for three kids.
Al Levine, RHP: Retired and living in Belleville, Ill.
Joe Maddon, coach: Recently fired as manager of the Angels.
Bengie Molina, C: Part of the Spanish broadcast team for the St. Louis Cardinals.
José Molina, C: Was minor league catching coordinator for the Angels until Oct. 15, 2021.
José Nieves, IF: Minor league infield coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds.
Orlando Palmeiro, OF: Works with a leadership training group in Florida.
Troy Percival, RHP: Resigned as coach of UC Riverside in 2020 to spend more time with his family and help his son reach the majors.
Lou Pote, RHP: Baseball director at Playmaker U in Canada.
Julio Ramirez, OF: Outfield coach for the Chicago White Sox’s Dominican League team.
Francisco Rodríguez, RHP: Last pitched in 2019 for Monclova in the Mexican League.
Ron Roenicke, coach: special assistant to the general manager of the Dodgers.
Tim Salmon, RF: Coaching a high school baseball team in Scottsdale, Ariz., and working as a part-time analyst on Angels broadcasts for Bally Sports West.
Mike Scioscia, manager: Stepped down as manager after the 2018 season. Managed the 2020 Olympic baseball team.
Aaron Sele, RHP: A special assignment scout for the Chicago Cubs.
Scott Spiezio, 1B: Owns a farm in Illinois and gives hitting tips to local youth.
Jarrod Washburn, LHP: Retired as a high school baseball coach and now owns a deer hunting preserve in Wisconsin.
Ben Weber, RHP: Operates a chiropractic facility in Alabama.
Matt Wise, RHP: Pitching coach for the 2022 Angels.
Shawn Wooten, DH: Owner and instructor of Hit Dawg Baseball Academy in Minnesota.
