Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani put on homer-filled show in Angels’ blowout win

When Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani step to the plate on any given night, fans anticipate a show.

A single that finds its way into a gap, a long double or triple that looks as if it will go the distance, a home run that off the bat sounds like it’s gone. There’s no mistaking what the two are capable of doing.

It’s why each has multiple All-Star selections and at least one American League most-valuable-player award. (Trout has three, and Ohtani is in the running for a second consecutive honor this season.)

Ohtani and Trout have been wowing fans all season with impressive numbers and exciting hits. On Monday night at Angel Stadum, in the Angels’ 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers, that’s exactly what fans got.

Of the 10 runs, the two stars combined to score six of them.

Trout and Ohtani scored the first two runs of a game in which the Angels beat up on their lower-in–the-standings AL opponent — the Tigers fell to 51-84, and the Angels improved to 59-76. Trout hit a single, Ohtani knocked a double and both were driven in during the consecutive at-bats of Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward.

In the third inning, Trout hit a double and was driven in on Ohtani’s 31st home run of the season. Trout joined Ohtani’s home run party in his next at-bat, in the fifth inning, when he launched his 30th home run of the year.

Fans got a third round of fireworks in the seventh inning when Ohtani connected for his second home run of the game, giving him 32.

Trout’s home run got him his first 30-home run season since 2019, when he belted 45 of them on the way to his third AL MVP award.

That shot also solidified Trout and Ohtani’s first season playing together in which they both hit 30 home runs. They are two of 10 players in the major leagues so far this season who have reached 30 home runs.

Ohtani’s seventh-inning blast gave him his 12th career multi-home run game.

Of those 12, six have happened this season.

Also starring Monday night was Angels starter José Suarez, who cleared through the Tigers’ lineup three times. Suarez scattered three hits, walked one batter and struck out seven over seven innings. Of his 92 pitches, 67 were strikes.

Mike Trout, left, is congratulated by Angels teammate Luis Rengifo after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Tigers on Monday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Zack Weiss came in to finish off the final two innings and preserve the shutout.

Mickey Moniak has been on the Angels’ injured list since early August, when he fractured his left middle finger while attempting a bunt in a game against the Mariners in Seattle.

The outfielder’s return has been incumbent on his pain tolerance.

“All the defensive work’s fine. He’s able to play defense 100%,” interim manager Phil Nevin said of Moniak’s progress before the Angels’ win over the Tigers. “It’s just gonna be at first glance, if he hits one off his finger, it’s gonna rattle him a little big. It’s not gonna feel good.”

Moniak has been taking some batting practice, but starting Tuesday, he will begin a rehabilitation assignment with triple-A Salt Lake.