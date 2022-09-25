Mike Trout hits 37th home run in a three-hit day to lead the Angels over the Twins

Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.

Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game.

José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, yielding two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Carlos Correa doubled twice while Jose Miranda went two for four with a run scored for the Twins, who have lost nine of their last 11. Catcher Caleb Hamilton homered in the eighth inning for his first major league hit.

Advertisement

The Angels jumped on Twins starter Dylan Bundy (8-8) early, as Trout doubled and Ohtani singled in the first. Trout scored on a throwing error, and Matt Thaiss drove in Ohtani with a single.

Trout hit a solo homer in the third, a long line drive to left field off Bundy’s sinker. Luis Rengifo added a two-run single in the fourth that ended Bundy’s outing.

Minnesota got RBI singles from Gio Urshela in the first and Nick Gordon in the third. Ronny Henriquez threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Twins close.

Twins infielder Luis Arraez did not play on Sunday. He came into the day hitting .313, good for third place in the American League batting title race behind Boston’s Xander Bogaerts (.315) and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (.314).

