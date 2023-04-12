Angels will need more quality pitching: takeaways from opening homestand

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Advertisement

If the Angels hope not to burn their bullpen too early in the season, they’ll need more quality starts from the rotation.

Of all the pitchers who started over the last week, just two were able to get them through six or more innings: Shohei Ohtani (seven innings) and Patrick Sandoval (six innings).

Tyler Anderson and José Suarez were unable to get through five innings. Anderson gave up five earned runs in 4⅔ innings on Saturday and Suarez was pulled before the start of the fifth after giving up four earned runs on 10 hits on Monday. Reid Detmers made it through the fifth inning Sunday before unraveling in the sixth. Suarez‘s and Detmers’ outings cost the Angels their leads.

It’s still early, so there’s still some leeway, particularly for the Angels’ youngest pitchers (Suarez is 25 and Detmers is 23) to find their prime form. And that’s not to say the starters, as a group, haven’t been decent. The rotation ranked seventh-best in the majors in ERA (3.68) after Wednesday’s game.

“As far as our starters go, I’m really happy with the way they’re throwing the ball,” manager Phil Nevin said after Wednesday’s win. “It’s a good start to the season, a lot of things to build on for them.”