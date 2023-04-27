Advertisement
Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s bid for cycle falls short but Angels beat Athletics

Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits a broken-bat single against the Oakland Athletics.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits a broken-bat single against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning Thursday at Angel Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Shohei Ohtani was his usually brilliant self on the mound Thursday, until a pitch com issue led to an uncharacteristic unraveling that gave away a lead, but the Angels recovered to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 and win the series.

Ohtani cruised through the first three innings, retiring the first nine batters in order with dominance, his strikeout countreaching five by the end of the the third. But in the top of the fourth inning, which started with Ohtani’s pitch com device faltering, he gave up the five-run lead the Angels built.

The inning started with Ohtani pulling his receiver from his hat and standing on the mound appearing to struggle hearing it. Toward the end of the inning, catcher Chad Wallach was giving him physical signs.

Ohtani threw two wild pitches, hit two batters, walked one batter, gave up a ground-rule double and gave up two home runs all before getting an out.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury makes stop on a ball hit for a single by Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Angels

Brandon Drury, Shohei Ohtani lead Angels to rout over Athletics

Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Shohei Ohtani hit a late two-run homer in the Angels’ 11-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The first home run he gave up, a three-run shot to Brent Rooker, ended Ohtani’s streak of 35 consecutive scoreless innings at Angel Stadium, the second-longest such streak behind Mark Clear’s 36 2/3 innings in 1979.

The rest of Ohtani’s outing carried on mostly unhindered, though he hit another batter in the sixth inning. His final line after six innings included five earned runs and three hits

Offensively, Ohtani was part of the Angels’ continued barrage over the A’s. His day at the plate started with a soft, ground-ball single that shattered his bat in the first inning.

Advertisement

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Ohtani followed with an RBI double in the third, knocking in the game’s first run. Ohtani scored that inning on Brandon Drury’s three-run home run.

His hit in the sixth inning almost looked as if it were going to be a home run. But as it fell, it was clear the ball would drop in front of the wall, a routine flyout to Esteury Ruiz in center field. But Ruiz dropped it and Ohtani was credited with a triple.

In Ohtani’s final at-bat in the eighth, he hit a fly ball that Ruiz caught on the warning track, leaving Ohtani a home run short of the cycle.

Carlos Estévez came in for the ninth to secure his fifth save of the season.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Advertisement