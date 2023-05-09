Advertisement
Angels

Shohei Ohtani checks off another Ruthian record with 502nd career pitching strikeout

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani takes the mound during the first inning against the Astros at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
It took less than two innings and just 26 pitches for Shohei Ohtani to surpass yet another career achievement by Babe Ruth.

In the Angels’ game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, Ohtani struck out his 502nd career batter, besting the legendary Ruth, who had 501 career strikeouts as a pitcher. Ohtani struck out Mauricio Dubon in the first inning and Jeremy Peña in the second to reach 502. He added his 503rd and 504th strikeouts as well, whiffing Corey Julks and Jake Meyers in the second inning.

Ohtani has the most pitching strikeouts among players to also hit at least 100 career home runs.

Ohtani initially joined Ruth’s milestone of at least 500 pitching strikeouts and 100-plus home runs hit May 3 during the Angels’ game at St. Louis.

Ruth finished his career with 501 career pitching strikeouts — according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the statistics entity that Major League Baseball follows — and 714 home runs. Different statistical websites list Ruth as having just 488 career strikeouts.

The Angels vs. Astros game was scoreless in the third inning when this story was first published.

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

