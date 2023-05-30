Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward homer, but White Sox rally to beat Angels

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the fourth inning on Tuesday in Chicago.

Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy González homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The White Sox looked as if they were headed toward their fourth straight loss after Los Angeles raced to a 3-1 lead against Lucas Giolito (4-4). But the White Sox turned it around in a big way, scoring five runs in the fourth against Tyler Anderson (2-1).

Vaughn smacked a three-run double to put Chicago on top. González drove him in with a double, stole third and scored when Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to wind up in left field, stretching it to 6-3.

González made it a four-run game with a solo homer in the sixth against Chase Silseth.

Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each had three hits, and the White Sox came out on top despite a shaky start by Giolito. The right-hander lasted five innings, giving up three runs and four hits.

Taylor Ward hit his second career leadoff homer — both coming against Giolito in Chicago. The other was on April 29, 2022.

Shohei Ohtani started a two-run fourth with a 435-foot drive to center for his 13th home run, and Gio Urshela added a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game.

Anderson allowed six runs and six hits over four innings for Los Angeles.