Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit game isn’t enough as Angels lose again to Astros

Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits a run-scoring triple during the third inning Saturday against the Houston Astros. Ohtani had four hits and was a homer short of the cycle, but the Angels fell 9-6.

Alex Bregman hit a grand slam and Chas McCormick homered to help the Houston Astros beat the Angels 9-6 on Saturday.

The Astros — who have won three straight, all over the Angels to start this series — broke it open with a five-run fourth inning, capped by Bregman’s grand slam. Martín Maldonado, Mauricio Dubón and Jeremy Peña loaded the bases on three straight singles before Yordan Alvarez had an RBI infield hit to end Angels starter Patrick Sandoval’s day.

Bregman, who also walked a career-high-tying four times, greeted Jacob Webb with his fifth career grand slam. It just made it into the first row of the Crawford Boxes to increase the lead to 7-1. The homer also extended Bregman’s hitting streak to 10 games.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani finished four for five with two runs scored and two RBIs. He needed a home run in his last at-bat to finish with a cycle, but he instead singled leading off the ninth inning.

Ohtani had an RBI triple in the third and an RBI double as part of a four-run seventh. He also scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

José Abreu had an RBI single in the first for Houston, and McCormick hit an RBI double in the third and a solo home run in the seventh. Dubón added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to increase the Astros’ lead to 9-5.

Cristian Javier (7-1) gave up one run and six hits with five strikeouts. Javier has won five consecutive starts, giving up two runs or fewer in each of the starts.

The Astros’ Alex Bregman follows the flight of his fourth-inning grand slam. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo home run, Livan Soto scored on a wild pitch and Mike Trout had an RBI single in the seventh as the Angels cut the lead to 7-5. The Angels loaded the bases with two outs, but Héctor Neris induced a groundout by Renfroe to end the threat.

Sandoval (3-5) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Sandoval fell to 0-5 and has given up 32 runs in 34 1/3 innings over nine career appearances, eight starts, against Houston.

Trainer’s room

Angels: Shortstop Zach Neto was out of the lineup Saturday after he was hit by a pitch on his left foot in the third inning Friday night.

Astros: Second baseman Jose Altuve was out of the lineup Saturday after he felt “something in his oblique” after an “awkward swing” Friday night, manager Dusty Baker said. Altuve was feeling OK on Saturday, but he was kept out of the lineup “as a precaution,” Baker said.

Roster move

The Angels recalled right-hander José Soriano from double-A Rocket City and optioned right-hander Chase Silseth to triple-A Salt Lake. Soriano made his major league debut in the eighth, throwing a scoreless inning.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval gave up six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Umpire exits

Home plate umpire Mark Wegner left the game following the seventh inning after being hit by a foul ball on the mask on the second-to-last pitch of the inning. Second base umpire Stu Scherwater took over at home plate.

Up next

Houston right-hander J.P France (1-1, 4.00 ERA) will start Sunday opposite Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.89 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series.