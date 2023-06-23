Angels waste back-to-back blasts by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and lose to Rockies

The Rockies’ Elias Díaz watches his go-ahead grand slam off Angels reliever Chris Devenski in the eighth inning Friday night. Colorado won 7-4 to end an eight-game skid.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Angels 7-4 on Friday night.

Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff homer in the first inning for the Rockies, who ended their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.

Díaz doubled and finished with three hits. His 426-foot drive to center field marked the first grand slam by a Rockies player since Díaz went deep in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2021.

Angels reliever Chris Devenski stands on the mound as the Rockies’ Elias Díaz rounds the bases on his eighth-inning grand slam. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Ohtani smashed his major league-leading 25th home run and was a triple shy of the cycle. He has at least one extra-base hit in 10 consecutive road games, a franchise record and the longest such streak in the majors since 2009.

Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth was followed by Trout’s 16th homer of the season, giving the Angels a 4-2 lead. Both drives traveled a projected 434 feet.

It was the ninth time the two superstars have hit back-to-back home runs, tying them for the most in team history with Trout and Albert Pujols.

The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar trimmed the Angels’ lead to 4-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Entering the night, the Rockies were 12-30 against the Angels — their worst record against any franchise.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani puts the team’s home run hat on Mike Trout after Trout followed Ohtani’s blast with his own for back-to-back homers in the fifth inning. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Angels had been 33-5 this season when leading after seven innings.

Elehuris Montero and Coco Montes also had three hits for Colorado. Montes entered with one hit in his past 21 at-bats.

Pierce Johnson (1-3) struck out three in a scoreless eighth for the win, and Justin Lawrence fanned two in a hitless ninth for his third save.

Sam Bachman (1-1) took the loss.

Díaz boosted his home batting average to .348 this season.

Trainer’s room

Angels: Manager Phil Nevin said third baseman Anthony Rendon (bruised left wrist) felt “a lot better” after leaving his wrist alone Thursday. Rendon was put on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Up next

Rockies Right-hander Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12 ERA) faces Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40) in the second game of the series Saturday.