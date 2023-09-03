Angels bullpen can’t hold back Athletics in sweeping loss

Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the fifth inning of the Angels’ 10-6 loss Sunday to the Oakland Athletics.

Pinch-hitter Tony Kemp had a two-run single that put Oakland ahead in a six-run seventh inning, and the Athletics rallied past the Angels 10-6 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Shea Langeliers added a two-run double for Oakland. Ryan Noda and pinch-hitter Seth Brown each launched a two-run homer in the sixth to begin the comeback after the last-place A’s were held hitless through five innings.

Oakland blew a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh on Luis Rengifo’s 15th home run before storming back in the bottom half.

Advertisement

Zack Gelof singled with one out, and Angels reliever José Soriano (0-1) fielded Noda’s sharp comebacker but turned and threw the ball wildly into center field for an error. Brent Rooker walked to load the bases before Kemp’s single gave the A’s a 6-4 lead. Rooker also scored on the play following a throwing error by center fielder Mickey Moniak.

Angels Angels’ late rally falls short in loss to Athletics Pitcher Griffin Canning struck out seven and gave up four hits and two runs in six innings in the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Seth Brown was intentionally walked before Langeliers drove in a pair with a first-pitch double to right.

Oakland has won three straight for the second time this season. It was the third series sweep this year for the A’s (42-95).

The Angels scored twice in the ninth and had two runners on before Trevor May got pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas to strike out swinging for his 17th save.

Francisco Perez (1-1) retired two batters for his first career win.

Advertisement

Rengifo, who had an RBI single in the ninth, extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games.

The last-place A’s couldn’t muster much offense against Tyler Anderson early and got their first hit off the left-hander after a video replay overturned a call.

That change came one pitch before Noda crushed a first-pitch fastball from Anderson over the wall in center.

After Carlos Pérez singled to chase Anderson, Brown hit the second two-run homer of the inning for the A’s, a pinch-hit drive off Andrew Wantz to make it 4-3.

Rengifo tied it with a solo home run off Adrián Martínez in the seventh.

Tyler Anderson starts strong

Anderson dominated the A’s early. He retired nine of the first 10 batters and pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth. Anderson allowed three hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

A’s starter Kyle Muller had three strikeouts in four innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Stassi to miss rest of season

Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue.

The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury.

Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the restricted list means he won’t be paid the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season, a move that likely allows the Angels to get their payroll below the luxury tax threshold.

“Out of respect for Max and his family, the Angels will not have any further comment,” the team said in a statement. “The Angels wish Max and his family all the best.”