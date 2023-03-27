Angels infielder Jared Walsh and catcher Max Stassi will begin season on injured list

Catchers Logan O’Hoppe and Matt Thaiss and infielder Jake Lamb — who was scratched from Monday’s Freeway Series game with glute tightness — were added to the Angels’ opening day roster. Infielder Jared Walsh and catcher Max Stassi will start the season on the injured list.

Walsh has been dealing with headaches and insomnia the last couple of weeks but was not overly concerned, Angels manager Phil Nevin said. Walsh still has been able to do baseball activities. He has been examined by team doctors and also will see a specialist for a two-week program.

“This is a quality-of-life thing. This isn’t baseball-related,” Nevin said. “I think us as a team and as a support group need to be relieved as well with him and that he feels comfortable that he’s gonna be back with us soon and in a good place in his mind.”

Stassi started having an issue with his hip during a minor league game Sunday. He returned to the team’s Arizona facility that day to begin ramping back up after being away for a family emergency.

“I don’t know specifically the pain he’s feeling, I just know it’s not good,” Nevin said. “It’s not something he’s particularly alarmed with for being a long-term thing.

“There’s been a lot going on with Max lately, and then this was thrown on top of it yesterday.”