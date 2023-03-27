Advertisement
Angels infielder Jared Walsh and catcher Max Stassi will begin season on injured list

Angels' Jared Walsh watches the flight of his ground-rule double against the Oakland Athletics.
The Angels’ Jared Walsh watches the flight of his ground-rule double against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a spring-training game March 21 in Tempe, Ariz.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
1

Catchers Logan O’Hoppe and Matt Thaiss and infielder Jake Lamb — who was scratched from Monday’s Freeway Series game with glute tightness — were added to the Angels’ opening day roster. Infielder Jared Walsh and catcher Max Stassi will start the season on the injured list.

Walsh has been dealing with headaches and insomnia the last couple of weeks but was not overly concerned, Angels manager Phil Nevin said. Walsh still has been able to do baseball activities. He has been examined by team doctors and also will see a specialist for a two-week program.

“This is a quality-of-life thing. This isn’t baseball-related,” Nevin said. “I think us as a team and as a support group need to be relieved as well with him and that he feels comfortable that he’s gonna be back with us soon and in a good place in his mind.”

Stassi started having an issue with his hip during a minor league game Sunday. He returned to the team’s Arizona facility that day to begin ramping back up after being away for a family emergency.

“I don’t know specifically the pain he’s feeling, I just know it’s not good,” Nevin said. “It’s not something he’s particularly alarmed with for being a long-term thing.

“There’s been a lot going on with Max lately, and then this was thrown on top of it yesterday.”

Angels

2

Tony Gonsolin update

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin warms up during the first inning.
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin warms up during the first inning of a spring-training game against the Angels on March 3 in Tempe, Ariz.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Dodgers are targeting a late-April return for pitcher Tony Gonsolin, who is three weeks into his recovery from a left ankle sprain suffered when the right-hander twisted his ankle while trotting off an Arizona mound after a round of fielding drills March 6.

Gonsolin, who had a breakout 2022 season, going 16-1 with a 2.14 earned-run average in 24 starts and earning his first All-Star selection, threw off a mound Monday for the second time since being sidelined, a 25-pitch outing that manager Dave Roberts said “went really well.”

Gonsolin will throw a few more bullpen sessions before progressing to live batting practice, pitch in minor league games at the team’s Arizona spring-training complex and, perhaps, go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Dodgers

3

Familiar faces

Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring-training game against the Dodgers.
Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring-training game against the Dodgers on Monday at Angel Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson pitched Monday against his former team, while starting for the Dodgers was former Angel Noah Syndergaard. The Angels beat the Dodgers, 5-4.

Anderson threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs solo home runs by Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas.

Syndergaard gave up five earned runs in five innings, surrendering homers to Mike Trout and Taylor Ward.

Staff writer Mike DiGiovanna contributed to this report.

Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

