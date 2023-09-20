Brandon Drury has two homers and five RBIs as Angels beat playoff-bound Rays

Angels’ Brandon Drury (23) celebrates with Nolan Schanuel (18) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Erasmo Ramirez during the sixth inning on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brandon Drury homered twice with five RBIs and the Angels stopped a six-game skid by beating the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay remained 2 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Drury hit a three-run drive off Aaron Civale (7-5) during a four-run second that put the Angels ahead 6-0. He made it 8-1 on his 23rd homer, a two-run drive in the sixth against Erasmo Ramírez.

Advertisement

Los Angeles had been outscored 38-13 during its skid.

The teams combined to strike out 30 times, including 19 by Angels’ batters. The Angels’ Jo Adell fanned four times and four teammates struck out three at-bats each.

Civale allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings. Since being acquired from Cleveland on July 31, he is 2-2 and has lasted 5 1/3 innings or fewer in eight of nine outings.

Reid Detmers. who missed his scheduled start Sunday due to illness, lasted just four innings despite being staked to a six-run lead. The lefty allowed one run, three hits and two walks but struggled with his command and threw 96 pitches. He did hold the Rays to 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Tampa Bay converted 2 of 16 chances with runners in scoring position overall.

Issac Paredes had a third-inning RBI single off Detmers, who had a no-hitter in his only other start against the Rays on May 10 last year.

Advertisement

Yandy Díaz cut the deficit to 8-3 when he flared a two-run double down the right-field line in the sixth off Andrew Wantz (2-0). Díaz went 1 for 4 , dropping his average to .322.