Angels blow it with bases loaded as winning streak ends in shutout loss to Pirates

Matt Thaiss reacts after lining out with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium on Saturday.

In the grand scheme of it all, a Matt Thaiss bases-loaded at-bat in the middle of a 3-0 loss is a speck of dust in the universe of a baseball season.

In the midst of the Angels’ late-July tightrope act, though, when every game is one step closer to either outcome at the trade deadline — buy or sell, stand pat or white flag — each moment looms large. Each at-bat buzzes with energy, the best player in baseball perhaps dangling in the balance, the future of an organization potentially at stake.

So in a parallel universe, Thaiss’ screaming line drive after an eight-pitch at-bat would have scored a couple of runners and given the Angels a 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, backing starting pitcher Reid Detmers in pursuit of a fifth consecutive win and a three-game wild-card deficit.

In reality, Thaiss’ screaming line drive landed in Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales’ glove and he promptly doubled off Taylor Ward at second. Hunter Renfroe followed with a feeble, inning-ending strikeout that prompted a slapped bat.

Detmers surrendered two runs the following inning after a dazzling start, muddying a nine-strikeout performance. Trey Cabbage grounded into a bases-loaded double play in the ninth that ended the Angels’ winning streak.