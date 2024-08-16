Advertisement
Angels

Mickey Moniak and Logan O’Hoppe snap out of slumps to lift Angels over Braves

Logan O'Hoppe hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning during the Angels' win over the Atlanta Braves.
Logan O’Hoppe hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning during the Angels’ 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium on Friday night.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, Logan O’Hoppe snapped an 0-for-29 slump with a tying homer in the fourth and the Angels rallied past the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night to stop their three-game losing streak.

Moniak, who was one for 11 on the homestand when he came up to bat, narrowly missed a home run when he drilled Pierce Johnson’s curveball off the right-field wall. That drove in Nolan Schanuel, who drew a walk from Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6) leading off the inning.

Brock Burke (1-0), the third of six Angels pitchers, earned the win with 1⅔ scoreless innings. Ben Joyce got five outs for his second save.

Schwellenbach allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and has 85 strikeouts this season, most by a Braves pitcher through their first 13 games in franchise history.

O’Hoppe tied the game 2-2 in the fourth with his 17th homer, which is third among catchers in the majors.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Marcell Ozuna led off with a base hit and Matt Olson walked before Sean Murphy lined a single to left field to drive in Ozuna. Jarred Kelenic brought in Olson with a one-out chopper that third baseman Anthony Rendon was unable to handle cleanly.

The Angels tied it in the home half when O’Hoppe drove a low curveball from Schwellenbach into the center-field stands. O’Hoppe drove in Schanuel, who got aboard with a leadoff double down the left-field line.

Injury update: Rendon was removed from the game in the fourth with a bruised right elbow.

Up next: Braves left-hander Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61 ERA), who leads the NL in wins and ERA, threw seven scoreless innings at San Francisco on Monday. Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.11) has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts.

