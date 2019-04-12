Claressa Shields focused on winning and dominating versus Christina Hammer

“If I have to adjust to something to win, I will. I don’t know what she’ll do until I get in there — I think she’s going to box, but she may go toe-to-toe,” Shields said. “She uses the jab and holds a lot, doesn’t go to the body like she should. Tall fighters are supposed to use their jab, but she’s never fought the caliber of fighter that I am, who can jab back at her, who’s faster than her and may be stronger.”