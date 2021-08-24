Chargers activate starting safety Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 reserve list

Chargers starting safety Nasir Adderley activated from COVID-19 reserve list

Chargers safety Nasir Adderley has been removed from the COVID-19 reserve list.

(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The Chargers activated starting safety Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

He and cornerback Ryan Smith were placed on the list last week. Smith, who also is dealing with a core muscle injury, remains out.

In other roster moves to get to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit, the Chargers waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and offensive tackle Kyle Spalding.

They also waived linebacker Damon Lloyd and defensive lineman Chris Okoye with injury designations.

The NFL’s next roster-cut date is Aug. 31, when teams must get down to 53 players by 1 p.m.